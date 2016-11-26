Worksop concert for Thoresby band

The Crossing in Worksop will be welcoming one of the top brass bands for a performance there on Saturday, December 3.

Based in Hardwick Village, North Nottinghamshire’s only brass Championship Section outfit – Thoresby Colliery Band – bring a Championship Brass Christmas concert to The Crossing.

Once again you can expect a varied, tuneful and entertaining programme of music with a Christmas flavour. The respected conductor Stan Lippeatt leads the band and doubtless the audience will find itself engaged in some part of the evening.

Music content includes Wagner’s Procession to the Minster, Koschat’s Schneewalzer (Snow Waltz) and the ever-popular Frosty the Snowman. The band itself has a busy December which includes a performance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

As the band’s associate conductor, Stan Lippeatt brings with him a wealth of experience which includes once being a flugel horn player with the world-renowned Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

The Thoresby Colliery Band will begin their concert at 7.30pm and doors open at 6.45pm.

All adult tickets are £10, under 16s £4 from the Welcome Desk or order from 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk

See www.musicatthecrossing.co.uk for more.