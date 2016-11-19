You’d be mad to miss this Nottingham show

Britain’s pop veterans Madness bring their first UK arena tour in over two years TO the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on December 12.

The band released latest album Can’t Touch Us in October. The new tour will see the band showcase new tracks from the album as well playing all the hits and fan favourites.

Tickets are priced at £42 and £50.40 (includes administration fee). Hospitality packages are also available via the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/madness or via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.