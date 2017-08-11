Nottingham date for Marc Almond

Acclaimed as one of Britain’s most gifted and unique vocal talents, Marc Almond comes to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this autumn.

The singer will be performing songs and hits from his 36-year career to new orchestral arrangements of iconic torch songs and 60’s orchestral pop for which he has become loved for.

He is at the Royal Concert Hall on November 31.

Tickets are available at https://trch.co.uk/?s=almond