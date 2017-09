Following their huge set at 2000trees Festival and the recent sold-out gig at London’s Social, The Xcerts are back on the road this autumn for a headline tour.

And the Brighton trio will be at Nottingham’s Bodega on September 30.

Their latest single, Feels Like Falling In Love, has already become a huge hit on Spotify.

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are at http://thexcertsband.com/