Operatic jewel Lakme is coming to Mansfield

Swansea City Opera are presenting Delibes’ Opera at the Palace Theatre this weekend.

The ensemble returns to Mansfield following their highly acclaimed 2016 tour of La Bohème.

Lakme is a jewel of an opera that will be sung in English and is best known for the famous Flower Duet, which has become one of the most familiar numbers any composer, in any genre, has ever written.

It has even been used by an airline on TV adverts as the peaceful accompaniment to a jetliner floating through wispy clouds.

As so often with operas that become famous for a particular tune however, Lakmé contains many other hidden musical gems including the stratospheric and challenging Bell Song.

Like other French operas of the period, it captures the ambience of the Orient seen through western eyes and, topically for today, tells of religious tensions and conflict leading to personal sacrifice, heartbreak and death.

Swansea City Opera are setting their production of Lakmé in India during the Raj of the 1880’s and the singers will be accompanied by a chamber orchestra.

The performance is on Sunday, April 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available 01623 633133 or http://bit.ly/2ppLnXU