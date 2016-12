Keep warm in a festive jumper and give a cosy boost to charity.

Silliness will sweep the nation as schools, homes and offices back Save The Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day on Friday, December 16, by donating £2 to wear their daft sweaters.

Celebrities including Anna Friel, James Corden, Jack Whitehall, Sophie Ellis Bextor and Jamie Rednapp will pull on their pullovers to back the cause.