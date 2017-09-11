Ricky Gervais is live at Nottingham Arena

Considered one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin, Ricky Gervais returns with Humanity –his first stand-up tour in seven years.

The creator and star of The Office, Extras and Derek, Ricky Gervais has won three Golden Globes, two Primetime Emmy Awards and seven BAFTA’s.

He is also an award-winning stand-up comedian with four international tours to date.

He is at the Motorpoint Arena on September 20.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2rha0uA