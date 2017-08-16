Rob Brydon has Nottingham date on new tour

Star of shows like Gavin & Stacey and Woukld I Lie To You?, Rob Brydon is embarking on his first stand-up tour since 2009.

And he is coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 13.

A regular on shows like QI and equally well-known for hits like Marion & Geoff and The Trip, Rob also starred opposite Sir Kenneth Branagh in The Painkiller in London’s West End earlier this year.

Tickets for his Nottingham gig are at http://bit.ly/2vSoSSX