Search

Rob Brydon has Nottingham date on new tour

Rob Brydon is coming to Nottingham later this year
Rob Brydon is coming to Nottingham later this year

Star of shows like Gavin & Stacey and Woukld I Lie To You?, Rob Brydon is embarking on his first stand-up tour since 2009.

And he is coming to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on October 13.

A regular on shows like QI and equally well-known for hits like Marion & Geoff and The Trip, Rob also starred opposite Sir Kenneth Branagh in The Painkiller in London’s West End earlier this year.

Tickets for his Nottingham gig are at http://bit.ly/2vSoSSX