Sign up for Sherwood walks

Enjoy a Christmas Eve Walk from 11am to 12.30pm at Sherwood Forest Country Park.

To take part, it will cost you £3 (concessionary: children £1.50)

Escape the hustle and bustle of high street shopping and the last minute Christmas rush, and enjoy a gentle stroll with a ranger through the ancient glades of Sherwood, looking for winter wildlife and discovering about this legendary forest. Pre-booking is essential

For more details, visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/events

Please note that parking charges apply

There is also a Boxing Day Walk, from 11.30am-1pm at the same venue.

If your head’s a bit fuzzy or you think you may have overdone the excesses of the festive period, this is your chance to breathe in some fresh air and get your legs working again!

Booking is recommended on 01623 823202 or simply turn up and pay on the day.

Adults £3, children £1.50

Please note, parking charges apply.

