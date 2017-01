Comedy entertainer Steve Womack brings his live show to Retford’s Majestic Theatre this week.

Long been established as one of the country’s finest comedy talents, Steve was voted winning comedian in Central TV’s New Faces.

His humour is sharp and fresh but never bland.

He is at Retford on Friday, January 20 at 7.30pm.

Ticket details are on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com