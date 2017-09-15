Stereophonics announce major 2018 UK tour

Following a headline slot at Derbyshire's Y Not Festival, as well as playing London's Hyde Park last weekend, Stereophonics have announced a UK tour for 2018.

The band, who are releasing their tenth studio album Scream Above the Sounds on October 27, are embarking on a major UK arena tour in February and March.

Stereophonics.

This summer the band have been busy headlining Kendal Calling, Y Not and Victorious Festival as well as taking to the stage as part of BBC 2 Live in Hyde Park last weekend.

Tickets for the 2018 tour go on sale at 9am on Friday September 22 via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.stereophonics.com.

STEREOPHONICS 2018 ARENA TOUR

FRI 23 FEB ABERDEEN AECC ARENA

SAT 24 FEB GLASGOW THE SSE HYDRO

MON 26 FEB NOTTINGHAM MOTORPOINT ARENA

TUE 27 FEB BRIGHTON CENTRE

THU 01 MAR BIRMINGHAM GENTING ARENA

FRI 02 MAR LONDON THE SSE ARENA WEMBLEY

MON 05 MAR BOURNEMOUTH BIC

TUE 06 MAR CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

WED 07 MAR CARDIFF MOTORPOINT ARENA

FRI 09 MAR MANCHESTER ARENA

SAT 10 MAR LEEDS FIRST DIRECT ARENA

MON 12 MAR NEWCASTLE METRO RADIO ARENA