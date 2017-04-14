Students tackling gang culture in powerful new play

Performing arts students at Vision West Nottinghamshire College are joining forces with Education @ The Palace to present a new play.

As part of the new writing programme, Write Track, at Mansfield Palace Theatre, Malice by Matt Lamb was selected for full production and will be staged at the

College’s Create Theatre in Mansfield next week.

The play, which will be performed on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 focuse on six teenage gang members.

A new member, Max, arrives to be initiated into the gang.

Francis is clear that he is the leader, but Malice has other ideas.

What happens when respect and loyalty get questioned and challenged by the gang members?

The world of the gang is played out through a series of challenges and games.

Seth and Maggie enjoy testing others, Tommy remains quiet and Max is not sure how to gain respect in this world of jealously and mistrust.

Dan Wilkinson, who plays Francis, said: “Being able to experience professional acting work and having the power to help develop the play and help adapt the piece to best suit each character.

“It was very insightful having intense development on both the piece and the characters.”

As the partnership between the college and the Palace Theatre continues to grow, the play’s director Christopher Neil, the play’s director believes the project is a great opportunity for the students and a local writer.

He commented: “It is a really exciting challenge bringing this play to fruition.”

Matt Lamb, the playwright and an ex-performing arts student at the college who has now formed his own local theatre company, Smelly Sox, added: “As a new writer, the Write Track project has been a brilliant opportunity for me to develop my skills.

“Having Malice de-constructed and challenged while allowing the cast to bring out the best within it and discard the rest is extremely rewarding.”

The cast of six students, along with members of the production team, are all studying the BTEC level three extended diploma in performing arts at the college .

The play starts at 7.30pm on both days and tickets are £6 from the Palace Theatre box office on 01623 633133 or the Create Theatre on 01623 413363 or www.createtheatre.co.uk