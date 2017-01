British rock trio The Brew are live at the Bodega in Nottingham next month.

The band are back on the road with a tour to support their latest album, Shake The Tree.

Hugely popular in Europe, notably in countries like Germany and Poland, The Brew have plenty of admiration for their work at home too with their classic rock influenced sound.

They are at the Bodega on February 10.

Ticket details are at www.bodeganottingham.com