The Chuckle Brothers are back to entertain you

To me, to you....The Chuckle Brothers are back to bring more Chu-chu-chucklevision into your home! These much-loved, eager-to-please and daft spiky-haired men share their crazy antics in a new DVD.

Chucklevision: Series 3 is a must for fans who are keen to relive the nostalgia of a phenomenal successful children’s television show which ran from 1987 to 2009. The show was nominated for a Children’s BAFTA Award for Best Children’s Television Series’ in 1998. It also contains one of the catchiest theme songs in television...Chu-Chu-Chucklevision, Chu-Chucklevison!

The DVD, Chucklevision Series 3, is released on April 17, priced £19.99.