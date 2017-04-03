The dinosaurs are coming to Nottingham for a world exclusive event

A spectacular dinosaur exhibition is set to take over Wollaton Hall in Nottingham this summer.

Featuring some of the largest dinosaur skeletons in existence, the Dinosaurs of China exhibition is a world-exclusive event that is promising visitors a roar-some once-in-a-lifetime experience when it stomps into town.

Visitors will be amazed by the selection of fossils and skeletons that have never been seen outside of Asia before.

Highlights will include the show-stopping Mamenchisaurus – a dinosaur the same height as three double decker buses – and the amazing Gigantoraptor, the largest feathered dinosaur in the world.

Set in 500 acres of parkland and housing the Nottingham Natural History Museum, Wollaton Hall will host the main ground-shakers to feathered flyers exhibition over the summer, bringing to life the history of how dinosaurs evolved into the birds that live alongside us today.

There will be interactive displays and trails throughout and a dinosaur activity marquee for children.

The University of Nottingham’s public art centre at Lakeside Arts will host a second exhibition exploring how dinosaurs may have looked with collections from China as well as the University.

The exhibition runs from July 1 to October 29.

Entry to the Lakeside exhibition is free, while tickets for the Wollaton Hall exhibition are on sale now priced £7.70 for adults and £5.50 children (under-fives go free).

There is also a family ticket (two adults and two children) available for £22 and the event welcomes school parties at a reduced price.

For more information, please visit www.dinosaursofchina.co.uk