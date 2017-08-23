The Kite Runner is back at the Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse’s critically acclaimed production of The Kite Runner returns to the venue next week.

Based on Khaled Hosseini’s international bestselling novel, this haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents, follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament.

But neither Hassan nor Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

It is at the Playhouse from August 31 to September 9.

Tickets are available on 0115 9419419.or http://bit.ly/2u3l3tt