The Skids are coming to Rock City

Best known for their hit Into The Valley, Scottish punk stars The Skids are live in Nottingham this week.

Championed by John Peel, The skids supported The Clash on tour and released four albums – Scared to Dance, Days in Europa, The Absolute Game and Joy before splitting.

Founder member, the late Stuart Adamson, went on to have worldwide success with his new band Big Country.

The band briefly reformed in 2007 to celebrate their 30th anniversary with concerts in their native Scotland at T in the Park and in their hometown of Dunfermline.

This new 40th anniversary tour will feature founder members Richard Jobson and Bill Simpson, together with Mike Baillie, Bruce Watson and Jamie Watson.

Their Rock City gig is on Friday, September 1 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2uIoKQ