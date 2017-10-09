The Vamps to play Nottingham Arena on new tour

The Vamps have announced a UK arena tour for next spring which will include at date at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on May 1.

The band’s single All Night has become their biggest song yet with 300 million global streams, and they have had a UK number one album.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Saturday, November 11 priced at £14, £28, £39.20 and £66.08 for the WOW Pit.

Under-14’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be booked on 0843 3733000, online at http://bit.ly/2wGNkmI or in person at the arena box office.