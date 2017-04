Into The Ark have been added to the line-up for this summer’s Forest Live at Sherwood Pines.

The Welsh duo, were runners-up on this year’s series of The Voice on ITV, have been invited by their mentor on the programme, Sir Tom Jones, to join him on tour this summer.

They will also play a series of headline dates of their own around the UK next month.

Their Sherwood Pines gig is on June 24.

Tickets are available on 03000 680400 or www.forestry.gov.uk/music