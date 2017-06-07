The Wedding Present are bringing their Best to Rock City

Indie stalwarts The Wedding Present are live in Nottingham this week.

One of the late John Peel’s favourite bands, the group are touring the UK to mark the 30th anniversary of their classic debut album, George Best.

With its bittersweet, breathtakingly honest love songs immersed in whirlwind guitars, George Best struck a chord with outsiders across the indie universe.

Suddenly, there was David Gedge, a geeky pied piper for the fringe players.

They laughed, loved and lived along with The Wedding Present, whether different or not.

The album will be played in its entirety as part of the set at Rock City.

And for many, Gedge’s words will still be golden today.

As John Peel himself put it: “The boy Gedge has written some of the best love songs of the rock & roll era.

“You may dispute this but I’m right and you’re wrong!”

The gig is on Friday, June 9, tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2rlNktb