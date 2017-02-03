Abi rises through NOWMADS ranks to land starring role

Opportunity has knocked for talented Nuthall teenager Abi Harvey, who has risen from the ranks of the chorus line with local theatre group NOWMADS to take on a principal role in its forthcoming pantomime Beauty and the Beast, writes Peter Jordan.

Abi, 16, joined the NOWMADS (Nottingham West Music and Drama Society) which rehearses at Nuthall Methodist Church and Kimberley School, just three years-ago and her potential has been recognised by pantomime director Gillian Williams.

Gillian, a founder member of NOWMADS, which was formed in 1970, said: “We are blessed with a fabulous group of performers with many youngsters making their marks.

“Abi is one of our rising stars and she is a perfect fit as our principal girl. This is her eighth show and I am delighted to give her this massive opportunity to realise her true potential.

“She is rising to the challenge at rehearsals and has all the makings of being a future star.”

Teaming up with Abi in the principal role of The Beast aka Prince Ferdinand will be Daniel De Martino,w hile Emma Heydon is cast as the Panto Baddie and Claire Hawksworth plays the good fairy,and Ashley Smith and Jaiden Ragozins take on other leading roles.

Beauty and the Beast is being performed at the Kimberley School Theatre from Wednesday February 15-17 at 7.15pm each night. There is also a performance on Saturday, February 18, at 5.30pm.

For tickets and further details contact Carole on 0115 9194322.

Photo by Peter Jordan