Bard in the spotlight as Lovelace Theatre Group hits the stage in Hucknall

Audience members can learn their Romeo from their Juliet, their Tempest from their Lear – and their Taming of the Shrew from their Midsummer Night’s Dream – at a night of Shakespeare in Hucknall.

The Will of the People is the latest production by the Lovelace Theatre Group and will run from 7.30pm on Friday, October 20, at the John Godber Centre, Ogle Street, Hucknall.

It will allow audience members to experience Shakespeare’s works through a number of carefully selected extracts and also provide an opportunity to learn more about Shakespeare’s early life and the pronounced effect that he has had on English culture ever since.

The Lovelace Theatre Group is based in Hucknall and has been running since 1968 at the John Godber Centre.

Split into two groups – adults (16-plus) and juniors (under 16) – Lovelace regularly performs throughout the year and has a sizeable back-catalogue of shows that it has performed. These range from Famous One Morning by Isabel Butterfield; a play about the life of Lord Byron, to Stags and Hens by Willy Russell, as well as most traditional pantomimes, including Sleeping Beauty, which will be its next one in January 2018.

Lovelace also auditioned for and was able to be a part of the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC)’s Dream 2016 – A Play for the Nation project. This looked to showcase the work of amateur theatre groups across the country by inviting them to be a part of a professional production of a Midsummer Night’s Dream. From this, Lovelace created a legacy fund, which is being used by the group for Shakespeare-related projects and productions.

From this idea, The Will of the People was born and its creator and director Rebecca Morris, has been working on the production since June.

She said: “For me, the Will of the People is all about helping people to understand and enjoy Shakespeare. Each of Shakespeare’s plays have profound messages, characters and stories which, despite being written 400 years ago, are still relevant and current for modern audiences.

“At Lovelace, we’re always pushing out actors to try new things and inviting our audiences to come along for the ride - it’s a funny and fresh way to look at Shakespeare for both fans and newcomers alike.”

The play itself will consist of William Shakespeare telling his life story, with the rest of the cast performing excerpts from selected plays and also acting out short summaries of each one. Thirteen plays have been selected, including Romeo and Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew, Richard III and Hamlet, to name but a few.

Tickets are available online, or on the door and are £7 each or £6 for concessions. For more information and to book, visit www.seaty.co.uk/lovelaceoctober17.

For more information on the Lovelace Theatre Group, visit the website at www.lovelacetheatregroup.co.uk