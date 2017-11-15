BREAKING: Extra Nottingham date confirmed for top comic McIntyre

Britain’s biggest comedian Michael McIntyre has confirmed a fourth date at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham for Thursday, March 22, due to phenomenal demand.

Michael is set to return to the stage with his eagerly awaited Big World Tour. His other Nottingham dates (Friday, March 23, Saturday, March 24 and the more recently added Sunday, March 25) have almost sold out.

Tickets go on sale at 10am today (Wednesday, November 15). Tickets are priced at £39.20 and £61.60 (including administration fees).

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/michael-mcintyre via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

Michael McIntyre’s Big World Tour will see Michael perform to arenas across the UK and Ireland in 2018 as well as revisiting Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and Norway and heading to America, Canada, Switzerland, Iceland, Sweden, Malta and the Netherlands for the first time.

In the UK, Michael has sold over 1.5 million tickets, including a record-breaking 28 performances at London’s 16,000 capacity 02 Arena where he was awarded the keys to venue in 2015, alongside musical talents Prince, Take That and One Direction.

Around the world, Michael has previously sold out arenas in New Zealand, Australia and Dubai and he holds the record for the biggest selling comedy shows in South Africa and Norway.

2016 saw the launch of Michael’s own television show Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on BBC One. The last series averaged over 6.5 million viewers and recently earned two BAFTA nominations including Best Entertainment Programme and Best Entertainment Performance for Michael himself. The series has been commissioned for a third series, returning to BBC1 in the coming months.

His other TV accolades include; hosting the Royal Variety Performance twice, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC One), Michael McIntyre’s Easter Night At The Coliseum (BBC One), Michael McIntyre’s Very Christmassy Christmas Show (BBC One) and as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent (ITV1).

Michael has released four best-selling DVDs by Universal Pictures (UK) - Live and Laughing in 2008, Hello Wembley in 2009 (which became the fastest-selling UK stand-up DVD of all time), 2012’s Showtime and 2015’s Happy & Glorious, both of which became Christmas DVD best-sellers. Collectively Michael has sold a staggering 3.5 million DVD’s to date.

His debut autobiography Life & Laughing was released in 2010 by Penguin Books. With hundreds of thousands of copies sold the book landed the coveted Christmas number one slot and became one of the best-selling non-fiction books that year.