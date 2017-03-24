Chance to appear in COAL performances at Derby Theatre

There is to be a unique chance for four women to join the cast of Gary Clarke’s COAL later this year at Derby Theatre.

COAL by Gary Clarke Company, is a drama, looking at the tragedy and the unbreakable spirit of a working class community fighting for its future. It comes to Derby Theatre, as part of a major national UK tour, for two dates only on May 9-10...and the company is looking for four women from the region to be a part of this remarkable show for its Derby dates.

Being a member of the COAL company is a unique opportunity for four women to make their own contribution to the story as they join dancers and musicians for a remarkable live theatre tribute to the people living in the coalfields.

COAL is a riveting dance theatre show that takes a nostalgic but honest look at the hard hitting realities of life at the coal face, the back breaking physical graft and the impact it makes on body and soul, both underground and on the surface.

It is created by internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer Gary Clarke, who has vivid memories and personal experience of growing up in the Dearne Valley pit village of Grimethorpe, where he continues to live today.

And now Gary is looking for four women aged 30-plus to join him, his seven dancers and a live brass quintet on stage as COAL comes to Derby Theatre.

The four females will feature in a small section of the show and play members of Women Against Pit Closures, established in 1984.

The four women - who will receive a food and travel allowance to cover rehearsals as well as two complimentary tickets to the show - will perform alongside, and be supported by, acclaimed dance artist, TC Howard.

No stage or dance experience is necessary, although the role will involve some physical work. Gary Clarke and TC Howard will work with everyone’s individual needs and abilities.

Kelly Leighton is a cleaner from the mining village of Kellingley, who was one of the team of volunteers taking part in a special preview at Cast in Doncaster last year.

Kelly said: “It was exciting, exhilarating, emotional, rewarding...the team could not have been more welcoming and understanding and it really did feel we were in it together. The bond we developed with the professionals was

beautiful. My involvement in COAL has changed my entire interpretation of theatre. I feel immensely proud. To anybody with the opportunity of taking part, I would say go for it!”

For anyone interested in the opportunity to be a part of COAL during its Derby dates, here is some key information and dates (dates that you will need to be available for):

Open workshop/taster session: Friday, April 7, 7.30pm-10pm at Derby Theatre (rehearsal room)

Intensive weekend: Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, 10am to 4pm at Derby Theatre (rehearsal room)

Rehearsals and fittings: Monday, May 8, 6pm – 9pm at Derby Theatre

Rehearsals, tech dress run of show and first performance: Tuesday, May 9, 10.30am – all day, through to the end of the performance that evening

Second performance: Wednesday, May 10, 5.30pm until end of performance that evening

For more information and/or to register interest in the workshop, please e-mail or call Vanessa Oxspring at engagementcoal@gmail.com or on 07970 807063.

The workshop is an opportunity to meet Gary Clarke and TC Howard, find out more about the production, ask questions and try out some ideas for the show.

Tickets for COAL at Derby Theatre are £16 (£14 concessions). For more information and to book tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk