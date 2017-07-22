Classic Thriller Season ends with new play at National Justic Museum

The third and final play in this year’s Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season is to take place at Nottingham’s National Justice Museum from July 25-29.

Marie Lloyd and the Music Hall Murder is a new play written by Karen Henson.

Marie Lloyd, queen of the comedy stage, is detained by the Nottingham Constabulary for the wilful murder of magician, The Great Merconi, after he is found in his dressing room, apparently strangled by her garter.

Book tickets through the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall box office at www.trch.co.uk or on 0115 989 5555 or the Nottingham Playhouse box office at www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or on 0115 941 9419.