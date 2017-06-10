Comic Tom Green to wow fans at Nottingham Glee Club

Experience one of the greatest comic minds in entertainment, live and in person, as the hilarious Tom Green takes centre-stage in a rare UK appearance to provide non-stop laughter, with his wonderfully cracked view of the world around him.

You can see him at Nottingham Glee Club on Tuesday, June 13.

A Canadian actor, writer, comedian, producer, director, talk show host, media personality and rapper, Tom Green is revered for his unique brand of comedy. He skyrocketed to mainstream prominence via his run in the utterly unpredictable The Tom Green Show as the funniest, most daring personality on MTV, and the show transcended into THE show to watch in the 2000s.

Green also found fame in Hollywood for starring roles in films such as Road Trip, Charlie’s Angels, Stealing Harvard and Shred. Now he’s returning to his stand-up roots and he can’t wait to meet his European fans.

In a career which has reached dizzying heights, he’s graced the cover of Rolling Stone, commandeered the coveted guest-host chair on The Late Show with David Letterman and conquered the internet with his free-wheeling, wildly popular online talk show Tom Green’s House Tonight.

Do not miss the chance to immerse yourself in this brilliantly subversive, riotously ludicrous and consistently side-splitting comedy in a rare chance to see Tom Green live in the UK.

For more, see www.glee.co.uk/nottingham