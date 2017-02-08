Enjoy story of Bee Gees in touring show

The Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham is the venue on Friday, February 10, for a performance of the tribute show You Win Again.

Starting at 7.30pm, this is a musical theatre show celebrating the story of the Bee Gees.

Michael Taylor, managing director of international theatre show producers Easy Theatres, says that he is surprised that the intriguing tale of the Bee Gees has not been set to music before.

“They were one of the greatest bands of our time,” he says. “The Bee Gees were responsible for multi-million selling, generation-shaping hits.

“But dig a little deeper beneath the fantastic music and worldwide fame and the story of the Gibb Brothers is one of highs and lows, triumph over adversity and personal tragedy.”

Easy Theatres promises an evening packed with great music and pathos in equal measure.

Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb came to represent one of the greatest songwriter collectives ever, but at a cost, according to this production’s storyline.

“Their journey to the top was never an easy ride,” says Michael.

“Gloriously set spanning the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties, the tale of You Win Again unfolds to incorporate the glittering, superstar songstresses who carried many of the biggest Gibb Brothers’ penned songs to the top of the charts.”

However, according to Michael, this glamour and glitz is contrasted by the reported “dark external corruption” that blighted the three brothers’ lives.

You Win Again not only promises incredible portrayals of Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, it also provides a platform for all-live performances of their celebrated hit songs.

Michael says: “You Win Again – it’s brand-new musical theatre that tells the tale of the ultimate contradiction. . .

“It is the story of a family torn apart. A tale of brothers who came to learn the hard way that the whole is greater than the sum of its component parts, but who wrote truly beautiful songs that inspired a generation.

“Theirs is a story that needs to be told.”

