Extra Nottingham date for Carrott and co

Stand Up and Rock featuring Jasper Carrott is to be performed at Nottingham Theatre Royal on May 18-19.

Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up And Rock does what it says on the tin. Jasper regales the audience with his inimitable stand up routines before introducing his musical compatriots that have been ‘rockin’ audiences all over the world. An extra date has been added due to demand.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555.