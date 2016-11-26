Ghost hits the stage at Theatre Royal

Ghost - The Musical is visiting Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from November 28-December 3.

Singer and actress Sarah Harding is making her stage debut in Bill Kenwright’s new touring production of the timeless story of love, despair and hope.

She will star as Molly opposite musician and actor Andy Moss, best known for the role of Rhys Ashworth in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, as Sam.

West End musical theatre star Jacqui Dubois (original London cast of Rent and Children of Eden, other credits include The Lion King, Fela and most recently People, Places and Things) will join Sarah and Andy as Oda Mae Brown, the part made famous in the film by Whoopi Goldberg.

Taking its inspiration from the classic movie, this innovative reimagining features an expanded book, new music and original staging, and will tour the UK this autumn.

The double Academy Award winning movie is a huge success story, both critically and at the box office, where it was the highest grossing film in the year of its release. It starred the late Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Tony Goldwyn and Whoopi Goldberg and was directed by Jerry Zucker.

Walking back to their apartment late one night a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost.

But with the help of a phony storefront psychic Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger…

Bill Kenwright said; “Ghost is a story full of hope, and is one of those films which never leaves you. The book by Bruce Joel Rubin and score by Dave Stewart and Glenn Ballad come together wonderfully in one of my favourite new musicals in years.”

Bruce Joel Rubin added: “This is a show with such a strong emotional and musical life that it can mould to many visions and interpretations.

“It can be performed on any scale, and its vibrant heart will still captivate an audience and allows the imagination to flourish. It is purely theatrical in the greatest sense. We are very excited by the potential that the new version holds and elated it will tour the UK with Bill Kenwright”.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.

Sarah Harding and Andy Moss are pictured in a scene from Ghost: The Musical.

Photo by Matt Martin