INTERVIEW: 60 Seconds With Palace panto star Holly Atterton

This weekend sees the long-awaited opening of Peter Pan, this year’s Mansfield Palace Theatre panto.

The fun family production will be running at the Palace from November 26 to December 31 and stars Marc Baylis, Holly Atterton, Adam Moss and Jessica Punch.

Here, Holly - who plays Tinker Bell - becomes the latest star to take part in our 60 Seconds With..... interview feature.

Call the box office for ticket details on 01623 633133 or you can go to https://mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/#/shows/926322/events/3540746.

Is this your first visit to Mansfield? (If not, when were you last here and with which show?)

Although I’ve never performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre before, I’ve actually spent quite a lot of time in Mansfield, as I spent several years singing with bands based in the East Midlands. I still have friends in and around the area, who it will be great to spend time with over the Christmas period.

What is your usual daily routine and how do you think the panto schedule will differ?

My daily routine usually consists of either training, performing or dance teaching – I’m always travelling and on the go! So, I think the hectic Panto schedule will be quite easy to adapt to. At least I’ll be in the same place every day!

Tell us about the character you will be playing…

I’ll be playing Tinker Bell in this year’s panto. She’s feisty and cheeky, but she has lots of sparkle and a very sweet heart.

Can you give us any gossip on your fellow cast? (For a family-friendly audience!)

I’ve heard that Adam Moss (Smee) is a big fan of the practical joke. What he doesn’t know yet though, is that I’M a big fan of getting my own back! So watch out, Mossy!

What would be your dream theatre role? Who would you love to work alongside?

A role I’d really love to play would be Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz – what can I say, I’m a sucker for rainbows, cute dogs and sparkly red shoes!

Who is the most famous person in your phone/following you on social media?

Disappointingly, I don’t have many famous friends, but I had the pleasure of working with the lovely Rav Wilding, last year in panto, and we have a little catch up every now and again. Go!Go!Go have acquired some famous fans however - Matt and Emma Willis are friends of the show, as are the hilarious Dick and Dom, plus we shared the stage with Chris Evans this summer at CarFest South Festival, and made him an honorary member of Go!Go!Go.

What is your guilty pleasure? (For example, a cheesy song, unhealthy food, etc)

I am huge foodie and can’t resist a buffet (as our producer found out at the press launch!) So, you always know where to find me at a party!

Where will you be spending Christmas Day this year? Who with?

I’ll be hitting the road straight after our Christmas Eve show, and hotfooting it to Essex to spend Christmas Day with my family. Christmas with excited nieces and nephews is just the best and I would hate to miss it.

What are you most looking forward to about panto/Christmas/spending time in Mansfield?

Having spent many Christmases ‘up north’ I have to say that I love how pretty and wintery everywhere looks. Nottinghamshire is full of gorgeous scenery and I’m hope to be able to wrap up warm for some winter walks on my days off.

What is your message to anyone who hasn’t bought tickets to Peter Pan yet?!

To anyone who hasn’t already bought their tickets for Peter Pan, I would say Go!Go!Go! and grab them now – they are literally flying out of the door!

Photos by Tracey Whitefoot