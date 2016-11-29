Join Jack at the Palace next year

The Mansfield Palace Theatre panto for 2016 has only just opened but already tickets for the 2017 show are now on sale.

As over 85 per cent of this year’s panto tickets have already been sold, the public are urged to get their tickets for next year’s festive treat, Jack & the Beanstalk, as soon as they can to secure their favourite seats and

dates.

The paperwork is signed, dates and prices are agreed for Jack & the Beanstalk 2017/18 and the producer, Martin Dodd of UK Productions, will be starting to make casting enquiries.

So if you fancy taking a trip to Neverland with Jack to defeat the awesome giant and gather some magic beans, enjoy our special offers, as there are ways to save money by booking early!

The usual Pay Now Save Now offer runs again and expires on Saturday, August 26, 2017, but tickets must be booked and paid for by this date. Ticket prices range from £10.25 to £18 including the booking fee. A family ticket ranges from £53.32 to £62, including the booking fee.

The preview performances on Saturday, December 2, 2017, also offer fantastic value for money with all seats priced at £10.25 including booking fee.

All of the above ticket prices include a 2.5 per cent booking fee unti March 31 2017. From April 1 2017, the booking fee is included at £1 per ticket. To book tickets please call the box office on 01623 633133 or

book online and select your own seats by visiting www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call in to the box office on Leeming Street.