Kids’ favourite to hit the stage at Theatre Royal

What The Ladybird Heard can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal, from January 18-21.

Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len have a cunning plan to steal the farmer’s fine prize cow. But they reckon without the tiniest, quietest creature of all: The Ladybird has a plan of her own! Families will enjoy this adaptation of the much-loved Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks’ colourful farmyard adventure.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Robert Workman