Kids TV favourite come to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

The Best Ever Christmas Show comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Thursday, December 29, with a cast packed with kids TV favourites.

This is a big, brilliant, fun-filled festive extravaganza with songs, snow and of course Santa.

Bringing this brand new spectacular to life are some of the best-loved names in pre-school television including CBeebies’ Andy Day, Katy Ashworth and Cat Sandion, along with Jen Pringle from Milkshake! as well as top children’s presenters Naomi Wilkinson and Dave Benson Phillips.

It’s Christmas Eve, the busiest day of the year in Christmastown and it’s time to join some familiar Christmas characters and make some new friends. Jack Frost, Princess Twinkle and the residents of Christmastown excitedly prepare for Santa’s arrival, however wicked Queen Glacia has a different idea, as she casts an icy curse on Jack!

This winter adventure journeys to the Crystal Cave, through the moonlit forest and into the lavish Royal Palace meeting good-natured goblins, troublesome trolls and magical puppets along the way.

Will Jack and his friends save Christmas before Santa arrives?

Don’t miss the sing-along, dance-along, clap-along, snow-filled Best Ever Christmas Show.

Written by Will Brenton (CBeebies Live!, Justin & Friends, Tweenies) and brought to you by the award winning producers of the UK’s leading pre-school arena spectaculars Thomas & Friends, Noddy Live, and Tweenies Live! you can look forward to a top quality, unforgettable Christmas experience.

The shows at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena start at 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

For ticket availability, you can contact 0843 373 3000.