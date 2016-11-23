Laughs galore at Derby Funhouse show

Funhouse Comedy Club brings another great night of laughter to The Old Bell Hotel, Derby on Friday, November 25.

Headlining is writer and comedian the cheeky and versatile John Robertson.

He has a nationwide following amongst anime and science fiction fans thanks to his touring appearances and YouTube hit single, The Cosplay Song and his Dark Room live inter-active adventure game has been an internet hit.

With his incredibly original observations on everyday life and his captivating storytelling, he cleverly balances surprise and expectation in his own unique way.

Supporting will be Mundo Jazz, a spoof World Music band whose mission is to teach us about peace, the environment, racial harmony and love. It is unfortunate then, that he knows nothing about anything. Mundo Jazz preaches love and understanding with all the subtlety of a brick hitting butter, through his ridiculous, catchy songs, awful dancing, legendary one-liners and thunderously crass philosophizing. Celebrity fans include Neil Gaiman, Johnny Depp and Suzanne Vega.

Completing the line-up will be Liverpudlian Peter McCole. Renowned for his relaxed style and delivery, with his tales of love, forgiveness and honesty he simply leaves the audience wanting more.

Compere for the night is George Zach who after gaining a degree in England decided not to return to his home on a Greek Island. Instead he chose to follow his passion for comedy, live in Newcastle and now entertains audiences with his funny Geordie observations.

Tickets are £10 in advance. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8.15pm start. The restaurant is open from 6pm. For information and bookings, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk