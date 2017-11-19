Let the madness begin as Palace panto opening grows ever nearer

Get your tickets soon for Mansfield Palace Theatre’s forthcoming festive funfest Jack and The Beanstalk.

Very much a part of the tradition of a Mansfield Christmas, the Palace panto continues to grow in popularity as ticket sales go through the roof – much like the Beanstalk in this year’s show.

Jack and the Beanstalk opens on Saturday, December 2, to packed houses so naturally the team at the Palace wanta to urge you to book your Christmas treat as soon as you can.

With good availability after the big day, what better gift to give than tickets for all the family to laugh together, enjoy a fabulous show and at the venue.

This year, the theatre is mixing up the traditions of panto with modern twists. Modern technology is a feature with amazing 3D effects. Without giving too much away, the giant is gigantic and the traditional ghost gag will never be the same again.

On the other hand, this year the role of principal boy, traditionally a female, is played by a male. The lead role of Jack will be taken on by the talented Bradley Judge, who fits the role perfectly.

Bradley says, “I’m really excited to be playing Jack this year. I think it’s the first time Mansfield has had a boy playing Jack.

“Taking a different approach from the traditional Principal Boy role being a woman, I hope I can bring lots of energy and magic and keep Jack light and fun whilst still being a cheeky lad.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a great show and I’m really excited to be challenging the traditional gender roles of Pantomime, and hopefully I can bring something to the part that Mansfield hasn’t seen before. It’s going to be a great Christmas so make sure you come and join the magic at the Palace Theatre this year! ”.

Continuing the twists, the show stars comedian and ex-Neighbours veteran, Aussie Mark Little – who is anything but little at well over six feet tall. With the traditional male dame and horrid (or misunderstood!) characters on stage, a vegetable fairy and a brilliant comic as Simple Simon who is back by popular demand, the show is all set to be a magical giant of a pantomime. Let the madness begin.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs from Saturday, December 2 to Sunday, January 7.

To find out what’s coming up at Mansfield Palace Theatre, contact the box office on 01623 633133 or view events online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk.