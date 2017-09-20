Local legend gets a fresh spin at Create Theatre

A new adaptation of a local legend is being brought to life by Garlic Theatre at West Nottinghamshire College’s Create Theatre in Mansfield.

Little Red Robin Hood will be delighting youngsters on Sunday, September 24, at 2pm at the Derby Road-based theatre.

It tells the tale of a mix-up in the forest when Little Red Riding Hood can’t be found. Luckily Robin Hood agrees to go on a quest to take some cakes and flowers to grandma.

Will he stay on the path or will he discover the big bad wolf who looks a bit like the Sherriff of Nottingham?

Garlic Theatre delivers the delightful slapstick, glove puppet show which is suitable for those aged between three and eight.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £6 for children and £25 for a family of four.

They can be purchased by visiting www.createtheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01623 413363.