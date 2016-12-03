Major MINI sponsorship deal for Derby Theatre

Derby Theatre has announced that Stratstone MINI Derby, the retailer based on Sir Frank Whittle Road in the city, is sponsoring the big Christmas production this year, a colourful, curious and exciting new adaptation of Alice in Wonderland.

Stratstone MINI Derby is a high profile, award-winning and popular business in the city of Derby and the Christmas show sponsorship deal has enabled the theatre to promote Alice in Wonderland even further afield, and to an evenbroader audience.

As part of the deal, MINI Derby has provided Derby Theatre with a MINI Countryman, branded with the show graphics and image, to drive around different areas of the county, and to use for promotional events.

Nicknamed by the theatre as ‘The Mad Hatter MINI’, the people of Derbyshire may spot it driving around, and parked up outside the theatre and in different locations over the next few weeks.

A spokesperson for Stratstone MINI Derby said: “Stratstone MINI Derby is delighted to be supporting Derby Theatre’s annual Christmas production, bringing a touch of sparkle to the people of the city this festive season.”

Andrew McIntyre, business and development manager, Derby Theatre, said: “It’s great that Stratstone MINI have sponsored our production of Alice in Wonderland because they can see that the sponsorship publicity and branding works for them as a business trying to attract new customers and retain current customers. We are both progressive, creative businesses and working together like this has had many mutual benefits for our brands in terms of both our customers and our staff.”

Alice is an ordinary girl, anxious about a big day at school, when suddenly she falls down a rabbit hole and everything goes a bit strange. Plunged into a bonkers world, ruled by The Queen of Hearts, from the present time and place, Alice meets all the familiar characters of Carroll’s tale, the White Rabbit, The Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar and Tweedle Dum & Tweedle Dee, but she notices they bear a rather odd resemblance to her friends, her teachers, her family and the school bullies!

Can she make sense of it, and find a way out, and how can she wake up from this dream when she’s not even aware that she’s asleep?

So join Alice, The Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the Dormouse at Derby Theatre for an evening of sheer madness, where not everything is as it seems.

Playing the title character, Alice will be Abby Wain while Dominic Rye is The Mad Hatter.

Alice in Wonderland will run at Derby Theatre from December 2-January 7. Tickets range from £12 to £28, with concession and group rates available. For more information and to book tickets call the box office on 01332 593939 or visit www.derbytheatre.co.uk

For details of sponsorship and development opportunities with Derby Theatre, contact Andrew McIntyre at a.mcintyre@derby.ac.uk

Photo details: Abby Wain and Dominic Rye are pictured (Photo by Robert Day)