Record Review with Kevin Bryan

Here is Kevin Bryan with his weekly look at some of the latest music releases.

Michael Bloomfield - Bloomfield : A Retrospective (Retroworld). This splendid showcase for guitarist Michael Bloomfield’s instrumental artistry first saw the light of day in vinyl form in 1983, serving up some choice extracts from his work with Electric Flag and the highly regarded 1968 Super Session with Al Kooper alongside a string of solo offerings from the late 60s and early 70s. The Chicago-born musician never went out of his way to court fame and fortune before his untimely death in 1981 at the age of just 37 but Bloomfield bequeathed a fine body of work to posterity nonetheless, and his genuine passion for the blues shines through in stripped down gems such as Relaxin Blues and Easy Rider.

Ed Dupas - Tennessee Night (Road Trip Songs). Texas-born, Michigan-based blue-collar balladeer is one of the most compelling purveyors of soulful Americana that you could ever wish to hear, exploring the emotional intricacies of working-class life with a perception and honesty which has already prompted comparisons with the likes of Steve Earle and Bruce Springsteen. Dupas’s second “garage country” collection was recorded live in the space of just three days and nights last summer, liberally peppered with richly resonant creations such as Anthem, Promised Land and Too Big To Fail.

Chris Difford - Chris To The Mill (Edsel). Squeeze frontmen Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook were often regarded as the Lennon and McCartney of their generation, penning a string of instantly memorable pop classics which married rare lyrical ingenuity with melodies which wormed their way into your subconscious and stubbornly refused to loosen their grip on your sensibilities. Lyricist Difford’s subsequent solo output enjoys a much lower public profile but is well worth investigating nonetheless, and this impressive five-disc set brings together his three low key solo albums alongside a CD of demos and obscurities and a bonus DVD featuring some interesting interview material and four new acoustic

performances recorded at Elton John’s studios in Hammersmith.

History of the Organ (Art Haus Musik). This well-presented four-DVD set outlines the history of the organ from its Latin origins to the present day, drawing on compositions from many of the great composers who’ve written for the instrument over the centuries, including Buxtehude, J.S.Bach, Max Reger and Olivier Messiaen. Interested viewers are taken on a fascinating voyage of discovery around some of Europe’s most evocative church locations in the process, from the vast Baroque basilica in the German town of Weingarten to tiny village churches in the rural heartlands of Spain.