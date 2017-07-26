See Pascoe’s new comic take on Pride and Prejudice at Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company and York Theatre Royal are presenting their brand new comic adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice by Sara Pascoe, later this year.

It’s the most famous love story our country has ever produced, yet the women don’t work, the servants don’t speak, and who cares how filthy rich Mr Darcy is when he is so arrogant and rude? Georgian England was a world where men had property whilst women had smelling salts and piano lessons.

In a brand new comic adaptation by stand-up comedian Sara Pascoe, with an original score from Emmy the Great and directed by Susannah Tresilian (Director of Posh at Nottingham Playhouse in 2015), prepare yourself for a playful, truthful and occasionally disrespectful take on this brilliant novel. It can be seen at Nottingham Playhouse from September 15-30.

Matt Whitchurch will play Mr Darcy alongside Bethan Mary-James as Elizabeth/Teacher Elizabeth. Cast as the Bennet sisters are Rebecca D’Souza as Jane/Modern Jane, Alice Haig as Kitty/Modern Kitty, Charlotte Lucas and Modern Charlotte. Rachel Partington as Mary/Modern Mary, Miss Darcy, Miss de Bourgh and Mrs Hurst and Olivia Onyehara as Lydia/Modern Lydia and Miss Bingley.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9419419 or you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk