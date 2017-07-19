See some Shakespeare in the open air

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is to be performed at Newstead Abbey on Friday, July 21, by Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

Each year, Chapterhouse visits beautiful castles, country estates and heritage sites with adaptations of literature’s most loved stories, where audiences are invited to bring along a rug and a picnic, with maybe a glass of something chilled to wash it all down, for a wonderful evening out with family and friends.

Gates open at 6pm for a 7pm start.

Tickets and information are available from the box office on 0115 9895555 or via www.nottinghamheritage.org.uk/outdoortheatre

Please bring your own rugs or low-backed seating.