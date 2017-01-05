Snow Queen comes to Nottingham Playhouse

Little Pixie Productions will be presenting The Snow Queen in the Neville Studio at Nottingham Playhouse on Saturday, January 7.

Storytelling, original music and song combine effectively in this timeless tale that promises to enchant all family members.

In this classic tale of ice kingdoms, magic spells and enchanting creatures, our heroine Gerda quest to defeat hatred and save her best friend Kay from the dark and mysterious Snow Queen.

Performances are from 11am and 1.30pm. Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9419419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk