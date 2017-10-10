Strange tales at Newstead Abbey performance

Magician and storyteller Dr Nicolas Grimoire returns to the Great Hall at Newstead Abbey on Friday, October 13, with selection of spooky stories to chill the blood, each one linked to unusual experiments in mind-reading and psychological illusion.

The performance is called Strange Tales From The Darker Side.

Hear about the boy who could see with his fingers; help summon up the spirits of the dead; and discover how one man tried to escape the gallows in Nottingham gaol. During the performance someone’s heart will stop. Could that someone be you?

Tickets are £10 and booking is essential. Call 01623 455 916. The show is for those aged 16 and over.