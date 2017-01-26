Strictly star directs Nottingham-bound Sister Act

The touring production of Sister Act is to visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham from January 30-February 11.

The national tour of Curve’s all new production of the hit musical comedy is directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood.

A scene from Sister Act @ Leicester Curve. Directed and Choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood. (Opening 30-07-16) �Tristram Kenton 07/16 (3 Raveley Street, LONDON NW5 2HX TEL 0207 267 5550 Mob 07973 617 355)email: tristram@tristramkenton.com

Joining Alexandra Burke as Deloris Van Cartier will be Joanna Francis as Michelle, Jon Robyns as Eddie, Karen Mann as Mother Superior and Rosemary Ashe as Sister Mary Lazarus.

Alexandra Burke will perform the role of Deloris at all evening performances. At the matinee performances, the role of will be played by Joanna Francis.

Alexandra Burke originally rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor. Her debut number one single Hallelujah sold over one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist.

Burke’s first album, Overcome saw the release of her subsequent number one singles Bad Boys and Start Without You.

A scene from Sister Act @ Leicester Curve. Directed and Choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood. (Opening 30-07-16) �Tristram Kenton 07/16 (3 Raveley Street, LONDON NW5 2HX TEL 0207 267 5550 Mob 07973 617 355)email: tristram@tristramkenton.com

Based on the smash hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith, Sister Act tells the hilarious story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder.

Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent. Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

For ticket details, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Photos by Tristram Kenton