Theatre Review: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

They’ve still got the builders in at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, as the exciting massive refurbishment nears its end, but the great news is that the shows are back after its period of darkness, writes John Shawcroft.

And what better offering than sheer sounds-of-the-Sixties nostalgia in Beautiful, which tells the inspiring story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom.

It traces her development from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann.

Press night on Tuesday was a story of understudies. Leigh Lothian, who doubles as the alternative Carole King in the cast list, replaced Bronte Barbe and demonstrated her full mastery of the role – acting skills, a good voice and an accomplished pianist.

However, it was an even greater night to remember for Emma Lucia in the role of Weil. Amy Ellen Richardson was taken ill just before her first entrance and the theatre went dark for a few minutes. Although nothing was visible or audible to the audience it must have been a trying time preparing her for the part in this, her first professional show. That’s live theatre and, in the true traditions of the stage, she triumphed.

But this, of course, is King’s story and it receives full rein from Lothian – the schoolgirl Carole Klein from Brooklyn who despite her mother’s wishes for her to become a teacher – and here Carol Royle excels – adopts the stage name Carole King and showcases her talent to prospective labels.

Along the way, she meets lyricist Geoff Goffin (Kane Oliver Parry) and so one of the greatest songwriting duos in popular music history is created. They sign up with impresario Donnie Kishner (Adam Howden) at his 1650 Broadway song factory, marry and have two daughters.

They also strike up a firm friendship with rival songwriters Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann (Matthew Gonsalves) who, along with Phil Spector, were responsible for one of the finest pop songs of all time, You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling. It receives the full works from Righteous Brothers soundalikes and lookalikes Grant McConvey and Ben Morris.

With a piano taking centre stage and nods to the Drifters and the Shirelles, it is really all about the songs and the heyday of Goffin and King, roughly post-early Elvis and pre-Beatles. And what songs – Take Good Care of My Baby, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, Up On The Roof, The Locomotion and King’s own recorded hit It Might As Well Rain Until September.

Goffin and King split but she goes on to ever greater things – You’ve Got A Friend, Natural Woman and one of the best-selling albums of all time, Tapestry.

It’s a thoroughly enjoyable show, with a nice line in popular music history as the emphasis switches from the simple, catchy doo-wop to something a bit more substantial. It deserved its standing ovation, at which point, perhaps, it lacked a closing medley of those great songs. But generally less is more.

Beautiful is on at the Theatre Royal until Saturday.

Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg