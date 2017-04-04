Thought-provoking monologues in free performance at Playhouse

In Flux is to be performed in the Neville Studio on Saturday, April 8, from 8pm.

Tickets are free but you will need to reserve a place in advance.

Over the last few months, Excavate have been working with The Centre for Hidden Histories to examine the history of borders in the Middle East and the implications of their continuing collapse on those who live in the region and those who are fleeing from the wars that have been unleashed there.

This free performance interweaves three monologues – the history of the secretive Sykes-Picot agreement of 1916 which led to the creation of Iraq and was a key influence on the current map of the Middle East; the story of a woman whose sisters all live in Kurdistan and yet find themselves in four different countries; and a young man’s account of how he escaped the war in Syria to travel, via the Sahara desert and the Mediterranean ocean, to Nottingham.

With projections, live music and performers from England, Bakur, Syria and Iran this should be a provocative and enlightening evening.

There will be a collection after the performance for the Red Cross Tuesday Night Group who provide free English classes and activities to those who have just arrived in the city.

See www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk for more or call 0115 9419419.

Photo by David Baird