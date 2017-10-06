Time to get busy at Palace Theatre as Sooty and co pay a visit

There will be fun and games aplenty when The Sooty Show comes to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Sunday, October 8.

Sooty, Sweep and Soo, accompanied by the show’s TV host Richard Cadell are on the road again, following up a hugely popular spring tour of their brand new theatre show.

Direct from CITV, and a meeting in Las Vegas with legendary magician David Copperfield, Sooty, Sweep and Soo head to town accompanied by TV’s Richard Cadell and special guest stars Butch and Ramsbottom.

Mr Slater has put Richard in charge of running the show but nothing is going to plan! Sooty’s magic tricks turn very messy and Sweep’s escapology act has him all tied up. Maybe Soo and her tap dancing will save the day?

Expect magic, music and mayhem, with buckets full of audience participation. The Sooty Show is an unmissable treat for the whole family! There will also be a chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.

Come and see this sparkling new production, but definitely don’t expect Sooty to be on his best behaviour…!

For more, call the box office at the venue on 01623 633133.