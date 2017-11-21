VIDEO: Peter Kay adds more UK tour dates including extra Yorkshire night at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Comedy superstar Peter Kay is breaking box office records as he adds even more extra dates to his forthcoming UK tour - including an eighth night at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

The extra Sheffield date is for Friday, May 31, 2019.

Tickets are expected to sell out when they go on sale tomorrow Wednesday, November 22 - at 10am. Full details at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

It follows phenomenal public demand for his first stand up comedy tour shows in eight years.

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, the multi award winning actor, writer, director, author and producer has announced five extra dates on sale tomorrow - see full tour details below - also including nights at Arena Birmingham and London The O2, in May and June 2019.

Within the first few hours of last week's announcement of the tour, the news was the top Google trend in the UK and was top three on Twitter.

The official tour video also amassed over four million views and over 100,000 likes, shares and comments on Peter Kay’s Facebook page alone.

Check out the update video above and on YouTube - CLICK HERE.

PETER KAY TOUR DATES - FIVE NEW DATES IN BOLD

2018

Peter Kay announces five extra UK dates including another Yorkshire night at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Birmingham Genting Arena, April 21, 22, 23, 27, 28. May 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 - visit www.theticketfactory.com

Glasgow The SSE Hydro, May 14, 15,18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25 - visit www.thessehydro.com

Manchester Arena, June 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 28, 29, 30 - visit www.manchester-arena.com

London The O2, September 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 - visit www.theo2.co.uk

Leeds First Direct Arena, October 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 - visit www.firstdirectarena.com

2019

Belfast SSE Arena, January 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20 - visit www.ticketmaster.ie

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, January 23, 24, 25, 28, 29 - visit www.motorpointarenanottingham.com

Dublin 3Arena, February 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8 - visit www.ticketmaster.ie

Comedy superstar Peter Kay

Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, February 11, 12, 15, 16, 27, 28. March 1 - visit www.metroradioarena.co.uk

Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, March 4, 5, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15 - visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Liverpool Echo Arena, March 18, 19, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29 - visit www.echoarena.com

Manchester Arena, May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 - visit www.manchester-arena.com

Leeds First Direct Arena, May 17, 18 - visit www.firstdirectarena.com

Arena Birmingham, May 24, 25 - visit www.arenabham.co.uk

Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, May 31 - visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk

London The O2, June 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 21, 22 - visit www.theo2.co.uk.

Tickets are limited to persons 15 years old or over.