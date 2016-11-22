Westfield Folkhouse return with more panto fun

Panto fans are in for a treat when members of the Westfield Folkhouse Pantomime Group present the classic tale of Beauty and the Beast.

This will be performed at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre from January 7-14 for 12 performances.

This will be the Westfield Folkhouse Pantomime group’s 77th annual pantomime, the longest running pantomime in the Mansfield area, and, although amateur, members pride themselves in producing a family show suitable for all ages and using all professional scenery and costumes. In addition to this all cast members are local to the area.

Set in a small kingdom far beyond the mountains, the story tells of a handsome prince who becomes greedy and vain. He refuses the chance to change. But change is forced upon him as a fairy turns him into a beast. However, a chance meeting with Beauty’s father results in huge changes for all concerned. There are twists and turns along the way, but in true pantomime style, everyone lives happily ever after. This traditional pantomime, with its song, dance, comedy, audience participation has something for family members of all ages.

Tickets cost just £5.75 and are available from the Palace Theatre box office on 01623 633133, or online at www.mansfield.gov.uk/palacetheatre/