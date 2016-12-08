Wonderful show at Derby Theatre

Things are getting curiouser and curiouser at Derby Theatre this Christmas with the new adaptation of Alice In Wonderland.

Running at the city centre theatre until January 7, this is a new adaptation by Mike Kenny of the classic Lewis Carroll novel.

Alice is an ordinary girl, anxious about a big day at school, when suddenly she falls down a rabbit hole and everything goes a bit strange. Plunged into a bonkers world, ruled by The Queen of Hearts, from the present time

and place, Alice meets all the familiar characters of Carroll’s tale, the White Rabbit, The Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar and Tweedle Dum & Tweedle Dee, but she notices they bear a rather odd resemblance to her friends, her teachers,

her family and the school bullies!

Can she make sense of it, and find a way out, and how can she wake up from this dream when she’s not even aware that she’s asleep?

So join Alice, The Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and the Dormouse at Derby Theatre for an evening of sheer madness, where not everything is as it seems.

Playing the title character, Alice will be Abby Wain. Abby originates from the region and over the years has performed in different venues across Derbyshire. Abby studied drama, theatre studies and performing arts at

Bilborough College before training at East 15. Abby’s recent credits include Tale of Two Cities: Blood for Blood and Alice’s Adventures Underground.

Joining Abby will be Dominic Rye as The Mad Hatter (Love’s Labour’s Lost for Oxford Shakespeare Company and Treasure Island for Birmingham Rep), Elizabeth Eves as the Duchess and Mother (Hare and Tortoise and The Kite

Runner for Nottingham Playhouse and An August Bank Holiday Lark for Northern Broadsides), Jack Quarton as the White Rabbit (Aladdin for the Key Theatre in Peterborough and Alice in Wonderland for Octagon Theatre Bolton) and

Joanna Brown as the Queen of Hearts (A Midsummer Night’s Dream for Theatre in the Forest and The Princess and the Pea for York Theatre Royal)

Sarah Brigham is Derby Theatre's Artistic Director and Chief Executive and has directed the Theatre's Christmas

The show is directed by Derby Theatre’s artistic director Sarah Brigham. She said: “I’m thrilled to commission a brand new adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic story Alice in Wonderland, which will play in our main house. Olivier award-winning writer Mike Kenny returns to Derby this Christmas after his smash-hit Cinderella last year. Alice is full of magic and colourful, curious and wonderful characters, and our version will be a fun and stylish interpretation for all the family.”

