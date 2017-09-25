You’d be crazy to miss this Gershwin musical at Theatre Royal

Strictly Come Dancing winners Tom Chambers and Caroline Flack head the cast of the smash-hit musical when it comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from Tuesday, October 3 to Saturday, October 7.

Caroline Flack will make her stage debut as Irene. She won the 12th season of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014. Her presenting credits include ITV’s Love Island, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here NOW! and The Xtra Factor. She has also presented The X Factor. Prior to presenting, Caroline trained in musical theatre.

Tom Chambers created the role of Jerry Travers in the West End musical Top Hat, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical. In 2008, he won the sixth season of Strictly Come Dancing. He can be seen in the hit BBC drama Casualty and his other TV credits include Holby City and Waterloo Road. His recent stage credits include Private Lives and White Christmas in the West End.

High energy, high kicking and gloriously glamorous, CRAZY FOR YOU is the ultimate feelgood musical with a fabulous score from the Gershwin brothers’ songbook.

Mistaken identities, plot twists, heartbreak, happiness and a wealth of memorable tunes, including I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, Nice Work If You Can Get It and Embraceable You, all feature in this exhilarating celebration of the great Broadway musicals.

Performances take place nightly from 7.30pm. There will be a matinees on the Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm and on the Saturday from 2.30pm.

Tickets are £16 - £42.50. For more details, go to www.trch.co.uk or you can call 0115 989 5555.

Photos by Richard Davenport